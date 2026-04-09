5 Popular Apps You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Google

Google is one of the biggest tech players in the industry. From search to cloud services, ads, smartphones, and many other fields, Google owns a brand in just about every sector of the internet world (and beyond) today. While you're probably familiar with Google's most famous offerings, like Gmail, YouTube, and Gemini, there are other popular apps you've probably been using for ages but might have never realized are also owned by the company.

These apps offer great tools to help you with various aspects of daily life, whether you're commuting, tweaking some details of a photo, or even pairing your wearable with an Android or iOS device to track your health. Google plays such an important role in our digital lives that sometimes we forget the company is also constantly adding new properties to power its tech empire and entrench itself even further in our routines.

For example, YouTube wasn't a Google app back in the day. After the company acquired it in 2006, though, it started to deeply integrate the platform across its ecosystem in search results, Android (with an app), ads, and more. Even what we now know as Google Maps, which recently got an overhaul in the U.S., was built on several acquisitions and constant upgrades to make it what it is today. In that spirit, here are some other popular apps you might not have known were part of Google's ecosystem ... until now.