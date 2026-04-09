You Should Be Clearing Your PC's Cache More Often - Here's Why

Your PC contains a number of caches, a collection of frequently-accessed data files, usually temporary, to help speed up future requests. Basically, it improves performance. Your internet browsers do the same, and in Windows, the Windows Store maintains a cache, as well. As you use more apps, the PC cache, specifically, can grow, so it's a good idea to tidy it up. Ideally, you should clear your PC's cache about once a month. If your PC ever feels sluggish, clearing out the cache sooner may help.

It's easy to clear out your PC's cache in Windows 11. You can also do this in older versions of Windows, like Windows 10, by pressing the Windows Key + X, selecting Disk Management, highlighting the drive you want to clean, right-clicking and selecting Properties, and choosing Disk Cleanup in the General Tab. You can also use Disk Cleanup in Windows 11 if you prefer to clear the cache that way. This isn't the only temporary files archive you should clean up, but it is the one that can help your system the most.

Don't expect a huge performance boost, but doing this every so often can optimize your PC. It's also considered good digital hygiene with positive security considerations, especially when the cache stores sensitive login details and user data. There are tools to clean up your other gadgets, with ways to clean the Android phone cache, or clean your iPhone's cache if you use Apple devices. The same concepts apply there.