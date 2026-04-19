What's The Difference Between American And British Keyboards?

While both follow QWERTY layouts — and have bumps on the 'F' and 'J' keys — the easiest way to tell a U.S. keyboard from a U.K. one is by looking at the Enter key. On an ISO keyboard, the Enter key is tall, chunky, and has the shape of an upside-down, reversed "L." However, the same key on ANSI keyboards is shaped like a horizontal rectangle.

The left-Shift key, too, has a different shape; in the U.S., it's long and horizontal, but in the U.K., it's much shorter. This is because the ISO keyboard actually features an extra key between the Shift and "Z" key for extra symbols. This means a full-sized British keyboard actually has 105 keys, as opposed to the U.S. equivalent's 104 — though this can vary by platform and model.

Other smaller differences include the inclusion of keys for the "£" and "$"/"€" symbols on U.K. keyboards (on the "3" and "4" keys, respectively), while U.S. keyboards only feature the "$" symbol on the "3" key. In addition, on a British keyboard, the "@" character shares a key with the apostrophe, while the quotation mark shares the "2" key, requiring you to hold Shift with either key to enter it. In the U.S., this is reversed, with "@" and "2" sharing a key, and the apostrophe and quotation mark sharing another. Similarly, these keyboards feature different positioning for symbols like hash, backslash, and tilde, while ISO keyboards also feature an Alt GR (alternative graphic) key for special characters on PCs, that the ANSI typically lacks.