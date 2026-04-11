That Modded Amazon Fire TV Stick Can Put Your Entire Home Network At Risk

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The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a popular device that can turn regular TVs with HDMI ports into smart TVs, and stream shows and movies from numerous platforms. However, you still need to pay for streaming subscriptions on top of the device's price tag ... unless you buy a jailbroken stick off eBay that provides free access to Hollywood movies and TV shows. But is binging Netflix shows like "Wednesday" and "Black Mirror" really worth stolen information?

According to cybersecurity provider Malwarebytes, jailbroken Fire TV Sticks pose numerous threats to users, mostly in the form of malware. The hackers who produce these modded products have a nasty tendency of installing programs such as spyware into the dongles. Often, these programs steal the user's money — according to Malwarebytes, the UK organization BeStreamWise estimates the average jailbroken stick user loses an average of $2,230. However, it's not uncommon for these devices to also house apps that steal users' identities. If you buy a jailbroken Amazon Fire TV Stick, assume that any information you enter may one day be compromised, stolen, and used to cause you trouble.

Therefore, it's worth asking why anyone would consider purchasing a jailbroken Fire TV Stick. They are generally much more expensive than the official ones, and while you have to pay to use most apps, Fire TV Sticks come with plenty of free streaming services such as Tubi. Sure, you can't watch the live-action adaptation of "One Piece" for free, but you might end up too busy binging classics like "The Twilight Zone" and "Columbo" to care.