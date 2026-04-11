That Modded Amazon Fire TV Stick Can Put Your Entire Home Network At Risk
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The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a popular device that can turn regular TVs with HDMI ports into smart TVs, and stream shows and movies from numerous platforms. However, you still need to pay for streaming subscriptions on top of the device's price tag ... unless you buy a jailbroken stick off eBay that provides free access to Hollywood movies and TV shows. But is binging Netflix shows like "Wednesday" and "Black Mirror" really worth stolen information?
According to cybersecurity provider Malwarebytes, jailbroken Fire TV Sticks pose numerous threats to users, mostly in the form of malware. The hackers who produce these modded products have a nasty tendency of installing programs such as spyware into the dongles. Often, these programs steal the user's money — according to Malwarebytes, the UK organization BeStreamWise estimates the average jailbroken stick user loses an average of $2,230. However, it's not uncommon for these devices to also house apps that steal users' identities. If you buy a jailbroken Amazon Fire TV Stick, assume that any information you enter may one day be compromised, stolen, and used to cause you trouble.
Therefore, it's worth asking why anyone would consider purchasing a jailbroken Fire TV Stick. They are generally much more expensive than the official ones, and while you have to pay to use most apps, Fire TV Sticks come with plenty of free streaming services such as Tubi. Sure, you can't watch the live-action adaptation of "One Piece" for free, but you might end up too busy binging classics like "The Twilight Zone" and "Columbo" to care.
Modding a Fire TV Stick Yourself Is Actually Safe and Legal, If You're Careful
Another major concern surrounding pirated Amazon Fire TV Sticks is the fact that users buy them to engage in piracy. According to Ars Technica, jailbroken Fire TV Sticks let audiences steal "billions of dollars" worth of content from streaming platforms. This is, of course, illegal, but many concerns become moot if you purchase a Fire TV Stick for the purpose of modding it.
When you get right down to it, the main argument against jailbroken Amazon Fire TV Sticks is that they are used for piracy. Viewing or possessing copyrighted content you don't have legal access to is likely a crime, depending on where you reside, but there's nothing wrong with modding a Fire TV Stick in and of itself. Really, all you're doing is just enabling third-party apps you can't normally find on the Amazon app store through the device. If you, say, install PS Remote Play onto the Fire TV Stick, find a way to connect a DualSense controller to it (because you can connect the DualSense to more than just the PS5), and stream PS5 games you own, then that should be legal. But modding the Fire TV Stick to play games you don't own? Don't be surprised if law enforcement (or copyright lawyers) get involved.
Modding an Amazon Fire TV Stick by yourself comes with more advantages than just sitting in a legally gray area. If you're the only person digging through the device's software, then you reduce the risk of installing malware. Sure, you have to double and triple check all the programs are clean before you put them on the device, but at least you aren't paying someone to steal your credit card information.