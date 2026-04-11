Here's How NASA Uses Star Wars TIE Fighter Technology In Real Life

One key similarity between real-world rocket science and the TIE fighter actually lives in the name. That iconic moniker is actually an acronym that stands for Twin Ion Engines, denoting the dual engine design of these spacecraft. While the technology was really first developed in some of NASA's 1990s jet propulsion explorations, possibly its most famous application is the interplanetary probe Dawn.

This deep-space craft uses the blue-colored propulsion technology to help it efficiently travel long distances. Dawn's 12-inch ion thrusters work by applying electrical energy to xenon-based fuel to allow for a massive increase in power and efficiency when compared to other comparable engine types. This allows for an impressive amount of thrust in a small package. That blue light will feel familiar if you've seen the space trails left by the fast-moving TIE fighters in "Star Wars" films.

Speaking of that fast movement, the entire concept of lightspeed travel that's employed by many "Star Wars" spaceships — including TIEs — isn't all made up either. While no actual craft has ever come even close to traveling as fast as the Millennium Falcon, astrophysicists from Göttingen University released a study in 2021 theorizing that even in light of modern physics studies, light speed travel could be real if we could harness the vacuum energy from space. It's theoretical, but all real science started with a theory, and anything that helps to bring us closer to real-life "Star Wars" is okay in our book. And since the movie industry has been attempting realistic space travel depiction for almost 100 years, it's clear we're fascinated by this stuff.