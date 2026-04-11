Every Apple Product That Uses An OLED Display

Apple is known for using some of the best displays on the market. Whether the company goes for a basic LCD panel or a premium micro-OLED display, its products always have vibrant, balanced colors. These days, most of the company's products feature an OLED display, ranging from all the iPhone models to the iPad Pro, the Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

However, in the coming months and years, the company is expected to make an even more profound change, as Macs are expected to start getting OLED displays, first with an upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro later this year, and eventually with the MacBook Air in a few years. There are also rumors that the iPad mini and the iPad Air could also switch to OLED panels in the coming years, as this technology will keep getting more mainstream.

Still, the company continues to use different displays for different products, as LCD and miniLED are among other popular choices by the company. For example, the recently released Studio Display XDR uses a miniLED panel, which is the same technology available on the current MacBook Pro. Most iPad models, the MacBook Air and Neo, and the Studio Display also still feature an LCD display. That said, this is every Apple product that uses an OLED panel, as the company continues to bet on this technology.