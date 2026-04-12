The 5 Best Perks That Come With The Apple Card

The Apple Card is a credit card that may not be an obvious choice for many consumers, including longtime Apple product customers, but it can be a smart idea when considering the various perks the card offers to customers. It's not just the cash back program that Apple designed for the Apple Card, but several other features built into the app, like the ease of signing up for and using the Apple Card, managing money and payments, the security features, the extended support for family members, and the perks associated with third-party services. But the main reason one should consider the Apple Card is the option to buy expensive Apple products in interest-free installments.

Using the Apple Card Monthly Installments payment option at checkout on Apple.com or on the Apple Store app allows buyers to purchase eligible Apple devices via monthly installments instead of paying the full price upfront. The list of products includes Apple's iPhone lineup, the Mac, and the iPad. Apple device users can also purchase Apple Watch and AirPods models via installments, as well as various accessories. The installments will be spread over specific periods for different products. For example, you'll get 24 installments for an iPhone, 12 for a Mac, and 6 for new AirPods.

All the installments will be visible inside the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone, where the Apple Card appears by default, making it easy to track your balance and to ensure you pay the minimum payment due each month. While you'll pay for Apple products over the designated period, the Daily Cash rewards for those purchases, which amount to 3% cash back for all Apple products, will be available immediately after the purchase is made.