5 Useful Travel Gadgets You Can Actually 3D Print

Visiting interesting places around the world is fun and enriching. What's substantially less fun and enriching is trying to do all of that traveling without having any of your personal tech get tangled or broken, or otherwise overtly inconveniencing you. While you can buy various helpful travel gadgets on Amazon, you can also use a 3D printer to custom-make things like storage for chargers and earphones, phone mounts, and photo tripods.

While you could technically buy storage and stands at an airport gift shop in a pinch, it's anyone's guess whether it would even have gadgets that fit your particular travel-tech needs, including your phone, charger, headphones, and more. You won't know until you've already spent the money and opened the packaging. Instead of taking that risk, use a 3D printer at home to create various safe storage and helpful gadgets that you know for certain will fit your needs. You can tailor these gadgets to whatever technology you prefer, but if you need a jumping-off point, you can find it on the most popular 3D printing enthusiast websites like Printables and Creality Cloud. Here are five ideas to get your imagination swirling.