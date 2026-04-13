Can You Actually Buy An American-Made Router In 2026?

In early 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) made a big announcement: It had banned routers produced in foreign countries due to national security concerns. That means any equipment not already approved by the FCC won't appear on store shelves in the U.S. The FCC also enacted an expiration date on routers that are already in the U.S., giving manufacturers until March 2027 to keep updating consumer's devices.

The ban may have left you with some questions around your Wi-Fi network connectivity, like, can you actually buy routers made in America? As of April 2026, the answer to this question appears to be no. Even American-based companies like Google and Netgear do not manufacture their routers in America, instead using factories in Vietnam, Taiwan, and China.

But the answer to this question goes deeper, as the FCC's definition of "foreign produced" is broad. Not only does the agency stipulate that the device be made in America, but all major processes of its production must also be completed in the U.S. This means everything from design, to manufacturing the components, and putting the router together needs to happen in the United States.