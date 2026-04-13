This Raspberry Pi Project Builds A Star Wars Lightsaber - Here's How

Lightsabers are easily the most iconic and popular piece of tech from "Star Wars." Who wouldn't want to own a metallic wand that can produce a three-foot beam of plasma that can cut through almost anything? You obtain plenty of lightsaber toys from various stores, but why buy one when you can make your own like a true Jedi or Sith?

Several years ago, Adafruit Industries – a retailer specializing in various small-factor boards, including the Raspberry Pi products — introduced a project that lets users build their own lightsaber. The build revolves around the Adafruit RP 2040 Prop-Maker Feather, a microcontroller board with built-in speakers. While Adafruit supplies this product, it is powered by the Raspberry Pi RP 2040 chip, hence why this DIY lightsaber counts as a Raspberry Pi project.

Of course, while the microcontroller board is the beating heart of this build, it cannot bring a lightsaber to life alone. You also need an RGB Strip, speaker, battery, and ignition button. You can buy them piecemeal (also from Adafruit) or in the "Make your own Lightsaber!" starter kit bundle. Just keep in mind that the package deal includes the Adafruit Prop-Maker FeatherWing, which lacks the RP 2040 chip. Still beats sourcing your own soundboards and speakers to build a homemade lightsaber, though.