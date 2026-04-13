3 Tech Finds For Anyone With Bad Internet

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When dealing with bad internet, common solutions include restarting your router to fix temporary glitches, placing the router in the center of your home to eliminate dead zones, and updating the router's software — assuming the problem isn't with the internet service provider. To test that, you can try connecting multiple devices to the router and checking if all the connections are slow, which would confirm an ISP issue that you just need to wait out.

If all else fails and your ISP is not at fault, then it's likely either your hardware or network setup is the culprit.

In that case, several gadgets and accessories can fix your bad internet. Solutions like upgrading your router have been known to fix everything, including slow internet, Wi-Fi signal interference, and dead zones. The best part is that these are things you can set up without the help of a networking professional.