This Is The Least Dependable Car Brand In 2026, According To JD Power

There is a lot to consider when you're buying a car, but the overall reliability is often one of the major deciding factors for a lot of people. After all, you don't want to visit the workshop more than usual or get stuck on the road because of a niggle in your car. This is not only a big waste of time but can also significantly increase the overall cost of your car ownership. So, it's always important to know which car brands are considered reliable and dependable, and which are the opposite, according to different rating firms. While Lexus and Buick rank highest in the 2026 dependability ratings issued by JD Power, Volkswagen (VW) is on the other side of the spectrum as the least dependable car brand. JD Power is a respected consumer insights firm, known for its impartial and unbiased ratings and reviews for the auto industry. It says Volkswagen cars have the most problems per 100 cars, and its score of 301 problems is significantly higher than the industry average of 204.

JD Power's study covers problem areas across different categories, including driving experience, infotainment system, interior, powertrain, and driving assistance. The 2026 study surveyed over 33,000 vehicle owners with at least three years of ownership for their specific car models. The supposedly lower dependability of VW cars also shows in the ratings offered by other firms, such as Consumer Reports (CR), which ranked VW at number 16 in its reliability ranking, with Toyota being the most reliable, followed by Subaru and Lexus. VW also ranked pretty much at the bottom in CR's owner satisfaction ratings, with only Jeep scoring lower than it, which is also among the five major car brands to avoid.