9 Popular Electric Cars That Aren't Worth Buying, According To Consumer Reports

Even though Honda Prologue sales tripled in the U.S. in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the year prior, this EV has several caveats. A 6.3 score out of 10 on Edmunds suggests the 2026 Prologue is far from a perfect EV. The 2026 model has an abysmally low Overall Score, Predicted Reliability score, and Predicted Owner Satisfaction score on Consumer Reports.

One of the worst sins a car can commit is delivering a completely unremarkable drive, and the Prologue is guilty in that regard. For both the 2025 and 2026 models, vehicle acceleration and handling are nothing to write home about, especially compared to similarly priced EVs. GM also designed the Prologue's underlying architecture; accordingly, the Prologue feels more like a GM-made car. Trying to find a real difference between this vehicle and the Chevy Blazer EV is not as easy as one might expect, which is likely to disappoint those rightly expecting a Honda experience with this EV.

The 2026 Prologue does have some things going for it. Its has a roomy cabin, an excellent EPA-estimated range of 308 miles, and a peak DC fast-charging rate of 150kW that allows the car to charge from 10% to 90% in under 50 minutes. However, those perks alone don't quite justify the vehicle's base price point of $48,895. The 2026 model isn't all that different from previous iterations, though — so if you're still set on this vehicle, consider purchasing an older model to save some cash.