5 Major Car Brands To Avoid, According To Consumer Reports

Buying a car requires a lot of research on your part, as there are many options on the market targeted at different kinds of buyers. Besides, even if you've settled on a specific type of car, like a sedan or compact SUV based on your needs, your research doesn't end there; you also need to look out for other factors. For instance, if you want to join the electric bandwagon because EVs are cheaper to run and maintain, driving range on a full charge is such an important thing to look out for. And for gas-powered cars, fuel economy is a critical consideration, especially if you don't want to overspend on fuel every month.

But the brand of the car you buy from is just as vital a consideration because cars from different manufacturers are built differently. That means the quality of cars from one manufacturer won't be the same as that of another. For the best ownership experience, consider models from brands that have been proven to make good quality cars that rank higher in safety, reliability, and owner satisfaction. The first step in making an informed buying decision is to know which automakers to stay away from, as they have been proven to make the worst vehicles.

To help in your research, we've identified five brands that you should avoid according to data from Consumer Reports, an independent, non-profit, user-supported organization that reviews autos to help buyers separate the wheat from the chaff. We've selected these automakers from the organization's list of brands with low rankings based on their intensive testing criteria. You can read more about the selection process at the end of the article.