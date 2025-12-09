This Best-Selling EV Is One Of The Least Reliable Cars, According To Consumer Reports

The Ford F-150 Lightning seems to be stuck in this weird middle lane. It is one of the most popular electric trucks in the country, but also shows up approaching the bottom of Consumer Reports' charts. That mix is not as contradictory as it looks. The truck keeps selling because it rides on the strength of the F Series line. Many buyers already trust that badge; they know what they are getting, and the electric versions still behave like the work trucks they are used to. According to Consumer Reports, the Lightning delivers on a lot of aspects owners care about. The outlets' reviews state the EV's cabin is comfortable, the bed and frunk can store plenty of cargo, and the car can even power a home during an outage — an advantage over most EVs.

When Consumer Reports reviews electric vehicles (and vehicles in general), the outlet doesn't focus on whether the truck is enjoyable or practical; it is asking how often components break and what owners report over time. Many EV trucks tend to struggle here due to issues such as poor drivetrains and electronic systems. The Lightning sits right in the middle of that complexity, so even when it sells well, the electric truck still suffers from many of the growing pains that came with being an early-generation electric pickup.