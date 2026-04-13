This Garage Sale Xbox 360 Turned Out To Be More Than A Typical Console

You never know what you will find at a garage sale. That first-generation iPhone or iPod someone stored in their attic could be worth thousands. Or maybe you'll find a golden nugget of gaming history hidden in the most unassuming of locations, like a console with an unreleased beta build of one of the biggest video games of all time.

At the tail end of March, GTAForums user MapleEllie posted a link to an archived beta build of "Grand Theft Auto IV" on the "Grand Theft Auto IV Beta Hunt" thread. The data was full of non-finalized character and item models, different radio stations, and unfinished game modes. Initially, the data was hosted on the Internet Archive, but it has since been removed. Lucky for us, nothing on the internet is ever truly deleted, and others on the forum cataloged the choicest takeaways.

You're probably wondering who we should thank for this treasure trove of information. The answer is GTAForums user janmatant. According to the thread, they found the information stored on an old Xbox 360 "console" they purchased at a car boot sale (the UK equivalent of a flea market). While the console looks like an OG white Xbox 360, it has a Rockstar North Ltd. sticker on top and is labeled "Xbox 360 XDK." The console runs on Xshell, which indicates it was a dev kit. This device and the information stored on it could be worth a fortune, but janmatant bought it for £5. While janmatant plans on selling the dev kit, we have a plea for the next owner: Please keep the console as is and don't mod it into an emulator or anything.