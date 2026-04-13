Yes, You Should Be Cleaning Your 3D Printer - Here's How To Do It

If you're thinking about getting a 3D printer, or you already have one, it might surprise you to know that you have to clean it to keep it in optimal shape. During a thorough cleaning, several parts have to be serviced, including the nozzle, the bed, and more. While a user manual or a quick YouTube video tutorial might point out some cleaning tips, it always helps to have a guided reference, which is exactly the point of this article.

You should do a basic clean after every few prints, certainly if you notice any adhesion or performance issues with the printer itself. Good maintenance can keep a printer working long-term. It's so influential that poor maintenance is important to watch out for when shopping for used printers. The basics involve refreshing the nozzle, cleaning the print bed, dusting internal components or the internal chassis, lubricating rails and screws, and possibly doing firmware or software checks. It's also best practice to calibrate your printer every time you clean it, adjust it, or replace parts, like swapping out the nozzle.

Begin by cleaning the nozzle. This prevents dried filament from clogging it. Heat it to the same temperature as the last filament used. Take a brush or nozzle tool and gently clean it (remember, the nozzle is hot, so you might want to wear heat-resistant gloves). If it's clogged, you can use a needle, a wire brush, or a cleaning filament to remove obstructions. Be careful not to damage the nozzle while cleaning, and replace it if you notice it's damaged before printing again. You should also clean the printer bed with a scraper tool to remove any dried residue or glue. Afterward, wipe the bed with a damp cloth using either isopropyl alcohol or warm water and mild soap, depending on your bed type, to remove dust and stubborn oils.