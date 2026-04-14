What Those Green Lights On The Back Of Your Apple Watch Mean

It seems like just yesterday that the original Apple Watch hit shelves, and many of the features introduced in 2015 (the Apple Watch's debut year) are still an integral part of the watchOS experience more than a decade later. Regarded for its many health-tracking features (and other under-the-radar tricks), the Apple Watch uses numerous sensors to keep tabs on your reps, calories burned, and other fitness essentials. You may also have noticed a set of green lights on the back of your watch. This is the wearable's optical heart rate sensor, and it's completely normal to see the LEDs blinking rapidly; that just means it's taking a reading.

That green, flashing LED array is actually a medical technology called photoplethysmography (PPG), which is used to monitor how much blood is flowing in and out of a particular area of the body. Because human blood is red, green light is absorbed and reflected without much obstruction. Your Apple Watch then uses that collected data to determine your heart rate.