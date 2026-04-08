Google Photos On Android Just Got A Feature It's Needed For Years

One of Google Photos' top requested features just landed on Android, as the company announced that it's now possible to change the playback speed of videos on the Android app. According to the Google Photos team, this has been one of the most requested features from the community, and it's now available, as Google continues to make its Photos app the perfect CapCut alternative.

With this functionality, users can switch playback speed from 0.25x up to 4x, which can be perfect when you record a long video of a concert, a lecture, or any subject you might want to move through faster. Additionally, this functionality can also just speed up your video in general, as you can make a fun effect out of it, whether making it a lot faster or a lot slower. With this, Google continues to power up Google Photos with more perks.

It's worth noting that, for now, this new feature is only available on Android's Google Photos app, and it's unclear when Google plans to roll it out on the Google Photos app for iOS. However, iOS users eventually getting the feature is likely, as Google generally doesn't neglect them, and sometimes even releases its own apps on iOS first.