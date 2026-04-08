Google Photos On Android Just Got A Feature It's Needed For Years
One of Google Photos' top requested features just landed on Android, as the company announced that it's now possible to change the playback speed of videos on the Android app. According to the Google Photos team, this has been one of the most requested features from the community, and it's now available, as Google continues to make its Photos app the perfect CapCut alternative.
With this functionality, users can switch playback speed from 0.25x up to 4x, which can be perfect when you record a long video of a concert, a lecture, or any subject you might want to move through faster. Additionally, this functionality can also just speed up your video in general, as you can make a fun effect out of it, whether making it a lot faster or a lot slower. With this, Google continues to power up Google Photos with more perks.
It's worth noting that, for now, this new feature is only available on Android's Google Photos app, and it's unclear when Google plans to roll it out on the Google Photos app for iOS. However, iOS users eventually getting the feature is likely, as Google generally doesn't neglect them, and sometimes even releases its own apps on iOS first.
Here's how to change the speed of your video
Google doesn't specify which version of Android you should be running, but it's important to keep your device and Google Photos app up to date. With that, open the Google Photos app on your device to change the speed of your recording. At the top right of the selected video, you can tap More and then Playback speed. By choosing the option you want, the speed will be adjusted automatically.
While the ability to watch videos at different speeds in the Google Photos app may be new, users have long been able to change the playback speed of videos permanently by editing them. After selecting a video, tap Edit, and then Speed. You can select a part of the video to change its speed, touch and hold, then drag the trim handles. You can speed up your video to 2x or 4x or slow it down to 1/4x or 1/2x. Once you're done, you can save a copy by choosing Save.
This feature is also available for iOS and iPadOS. On your iPhone or iPad's Google Photos app, select a video, go to Edit, and then Speed. You can speed up or slow down the video in the same way you can on Android, and then just save a copy.