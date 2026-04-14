Why Did Apple Get Rid Of The Glowing Logo On MacBooks?

Apple introduced the glowing Apple logo on the PowerBook G3 Lombard way back in 1999. The way the logo worked was extremely simple. Rather than using a dedicated light source for the logo, Apple used the display backlight, which illuminated the screen when the laptop was in use, to shine through a cutout on the lid. Initially, the logo favored the user, who would see the apple cutout right-side-up when opening the lid. In 2001, Apple changed the orientation of the logo, so the glowing apple would be upright for people observing the laptop from the backside when the lid was open. Suddenly, Apple laptops used in public places would promote the company indirectly. Anyone looking at the logo would know exactly what it meant.

While Apple didn't address the removal of the white glowing logo when it introduced the 12-inch MacBook in 2015, the implication was that the thinner screen design, which Apple emphasized, required this sacrifice. The MacBook Pro lost the glowing logo in 2016, when Apple introduced a brand new design for this laptop line, with the company also touting it as the most lightweight Pro design to that point." In 2018, Apple introduced a new MacBook Air design, which also featured a stainless steel logo.

One can also assume that Apple wanted more uniformity when it comes to logos displayed on its products. The iPhone and iPad never had glowing logos on the back. Instead, the smartphones featured logos displayed on metal or glass (depending on the rear panel's material), while the tablets had metallic logos. As of this writing, all iPhone, iPad, and MacBook models Apple sells feature non-glowing logos.