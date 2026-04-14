3 Uses For Your PC's M.2 Slot (Other Than Storage)

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It's typical for a modern PC motherboard to feature at least one M.2 slot, if not more. While it largely depends on the chipset and the form factor, high-end and enthusiast-grade boards pack up to four, five, or even more slots. These are most commonly associated with newer and faster NVMe drives; however, there are only so many types of modules most people plug into these slots. This often leaves folks with unused M.2 slots, which are prime motherboard connectors capable of upgrading your PC's capabilities beyond just its storage.

The M.2 interface is pretty versatile and can accept PCIe, USB, and SATA signals, making it compatible with Wi-Fi cards and Ethernet cards, as well as a host of other hardware. If the module you're planning to plug into an M.2 slot matches the slot's keying and form factor, it should be easy to install. That "keying" is essentially the arrangement of pins in the slot, whereas the form factor refers to the width and length of the module. So, if you're ready to get the most out of your PC's spare M.2 slots, here are some ways to use them apart from plugging in an SSD.