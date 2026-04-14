Don't Wait For AirDrop On Your Android Phone, Use This Free Alternative Instead

The iOS vs. Android debate is never-ending. But if you belong to the latter camp, you have a reason to rejoice because one of the most popular iPhone is now available for Android phones. Starting in 2025, some Android phone manufacturers started adding AirDrop support, allowing their users to enjoy seamless file transfers to and from Apple devices. More recently, we've also seen Google commit to bringing the Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability to more Android phones, so you could expect it on your handset in the future.

Nothing CEO and founder Carl Pei, posted on X that the brand is working to bring the feature to its devices. Oppo has also announced its plan to bring AirDrop compatibility via Quick Share. Currently, there isn't a definitive timeline for when we should expect more Android phones to get the feature. It'd be ideal if all Android users could get the feature as quickly as possible, but it seems like it might take time before that happens.

Before your Android manufacturer officially adds AirDrop compatibility to your phone, you don't have to wait to enjoy seamless transfers between your phone and an iOS device when PairDrop exists. PairDrop is a free and open-source third-party web app that enables the transfer of files across different platforms without hassle.