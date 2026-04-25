Scientists Say This Expensive Home Theater Rule Might Be A Myth

When you build a home theater, bigger is supposed to be better. Why get a 32-inch TV when you can go for a 65-inch screen? Are you debating if an 8K TV is really worth it over a 4K set? They are supposed to provide crisper images, right? It turns out that, according to a recent study, depending on your TV and where you place it, your eyes might be too weak to even tell the difference.

In October 2025, researchers at the University of Cambridge and Meta published a study in Nature that tried to find the upper limit of screen resolutions that humans could perceive. The answer isn't a hard number, but instead determined by the size of the screen and its distance from the viewer's eye. The further away a screen is, the more its resolution becomes less noticeable for most people. To help demonstrate this effect, the researchers from University of Cambridge coded a display resolution calculator that determines the "effective resolution" most people can discern, determined by factors such as the screen size, display resolution, and viewing distance.

Let's say you do purchase a television set with 8K resolution. For the sake of argument, it's a 50" screen TV. It might be one of the most expensive TVs you can buy, so you'll want to enjoy every pixel. To do so, according to the study, you must place the set no more than 3 feet away, otherwise you will lose fidelity. Depending on the TV's size and distance, you might not be able to tell the difference between a 4K TV and a 1440p alternative — and 8K would be no different.