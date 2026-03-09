4 Of The Most Expensive TVs You Can Buy In 2026

Nowadays, you can pick up a top-notch TV for cheap. Major smart TV brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony now offer a selection of 4K smart TVs for less than $1,000, making it easier than ever to pick up a great value TV for less. However, for some avid TV enthusiasts, only the best will do –- regardless of the price.

The world of luxury TVs may seem unfathomable to most of us. After all, where would you begin to fit a 116-inch TV in the average home? However, as with most electronics, there's a premium market out there that doesn't bat an eye at paying over $30,000 for a smart TV.

While many of these TVs offer cutting-edge technology, the best of the best always comes at a cost. Want to know how the other half lives? Here are five of the most expensive TVs money can buy in 2026.