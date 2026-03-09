4 Of The Most Expensive TVs You Can Buy In 2026
Nowadays, you can pick up a top-notch TV for cheap. Major smart TV brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony now offer a selection of 4K smart TVs for less than $1,000, making it easier than ever to pick up a great value TV for less. However, for some avid TV enthusiasts, only the best will do –- regardless of the price.
The world of luxury TVs may seem unfathomable to most of us. After all, where would you begin to fit a 116-inch TV in the average home? However, as with most electronics, there's a premium market out there that doesn't bat an eye at paying over $30,000 for a smart TV.
While many of these TVs offer cutting-edge technology, the best of the best always comes at a cost. Want to know how the other half lives? Here are five of the most expensive TVs money can buy in 2026.
Samsung 98-inch Class Neo QLED QN990F
Samsung's 98-inch Class Neo QLED QN990F is the brand's flagship 8K TV, featuring its most powerful processor, the NQ8 AI Gen 3, Dolby Atmos support, and Samsung Vision AI -– but it'll cost you an eye-watering $34,999.99.
This premium 8K Ultra HD resolution TV also features a glare-free screen that stops unwanted reflections, and Quantum Mini LED technology, which offers precise backlight control and improved visual contrast, making for rich blacks and bold colors. This picture quality is further enhanced by its 8K AI upscaling technology, which can boost HD and 4K content to near 8K quality.
Not only does this TV look good, it sounds great, too. Alongside its support for Dolby Atmos, the QN990F features Object Tracking Sound Pro technology, meaning the sound emitted from its built-in speakers follows the action on screen, making movies, games, and TV shows even more immersive. Gaming is further enhanced by this TV's Motion Xcelerator 240Hz technology, which offers smooth, ultra-responsive motion in fast-paced games.
Loewe Stellar 97-inch DR+ OLED Smart TV
Luxury AV brand Loewe began rolling out its flagship Stellar 97-inch DR+ OLED TV in November 2025 to specialist retailers the U.K., Europe, and Australia (with U.S. availability to be confirmed at a later date). This massive, luxury TV pairs an LG display with Loewe's in-house OLED modules, making for a display that offers deep blacks, excellent contrast, and vibrant colors -– and a price tag of £29,999 (roughly $41,066). OLED TVs are usually more expensive than other smart TVs, so it's rare to find one of this size (there's only one other on this list). In fact, this is Loewe's biggest screen to date.
Exclusively designed, developed, and manufactured at Loewe, this OLED TV sports the brand's typical minimalistic, sleek design, with a brushed aluminum frame and its exclusive feature called "magic.light," a discreet, ambient light emitted from below the TV with customizable colors. It also features HDR, DR+ (digital recorder) support with a built-in hard drive for live TV recording, and an integrated, centered 300-watt soundbar.
The Loewe Stellar 97-Inch DR+ OLED Smart TV is the definition of refined luxury, making it one of the most expensive TVs you can buy in 2026.
LG 97-Inch Class G5 OLED Evo 4K Smart TV
LG may offer one of the best budget OLED TVs you can buy, but it also offers one of the most expensive: the LG 97-Inch G5 Class OLED Evo 4K Smart TV.
Priced at $24,999.99, this premium smart TV is powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 2, allowing it to use AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling to automatically enhance picture quality, adjusting the brightness, contrast, and clarity as required. This is paired with Dolby Vision and Brightness Booster Max to deliver deep blacks and rich colors, regardless of your room's brightness or what you're watching.
This TV also offers some excellent features for film buffs. In addition to its immersive Dolby Atmos support, this LG OLED features a Filmmaker Mode, allowing you to watch films as the directors originally intended. When not in use, this high-end TV is designed to blend into your decor, with the ability to display art, photos, and more through LG Gallery +. Nothing says luxury like a TV displaying a Monet.
Hisense 116-Inch Class UX Series RGB-MiniLED 4K
Hisense calls its Class UX Series RGB-MiniLED 4K Smart TV "the most advanced television" the brand has ever made. Costing $29,999.99, this TV's RGB-MiniLED panel replaces the blue and white LEDs typically found in QLED and OLED TVs with red, green, and blue ones, resulting in more accurate colors, sharper contrast, and improved brightness of up to 8,000 nits.
Like some other expensive TVs on this list, Hisense's premium smart TV also offers AI capabilities, made possible by its Hi-View AI Engine X processor. This bit of tech analyzes the picture and audio output in real time, adapting to each experience by using AI to upscale each image frame and sound (like dialogue) as required.