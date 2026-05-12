Don't Leave Your Phone's Bluetooth On All The Time - Here's Why

Being able to wirelessly share data between different devices at a short range over Bluetooth is extremely convenient. The tech is built into consumer electronics ranging from headphones and your smartphone to cool gadgets designed for Bluetooth for utility or entertainment value. For many of us, Bluetooth is a part of our daily lives, helping us listen to music or take phone calls while driving. We use it so frequently that we end up leaving it on all the time. However, leaving your device's Bluetooth on all the time can be risky.

Though it is a short-range technology that usually requires the user to deliberately pair the devices, it's not ironclad. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), "Keeping [Bluetooth] active enables hackers to discover what other devices you connected to before, spoof one of those devices, and gain access to your device." It's comparable to one of the biggest concerns about using public Wi-Fi networks: Can owners see what you're doing?

Your smartphone is especially at risk since it goes everywhere with you and contains lots of personal information. That's why it's important to turn off your phone's Bluetooth when you're not actively using it.