Samsung's Wireless Music Frame Blends Audio With Minimalist Art
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Many companies try to reinvent speakers by blending form with function. LG developed a Bluetooth speaker that levitates while providing 360-degree omnidirectional sound, and companies such as Gramovox sell vertical vinyl turntables. You can also add Samsung to this list thanks to its Music Frame HW-LS60D Frame Design Wireless Speaker.
As its name suggests, the Music Frame HW-LS60D is a picture frame with a built-in speaker. Or is it a speaker built to resemble and function as a picture frame? Regardless, you can use it to wirelessly stream music and audio from any connected device, complete with Dolby Atmos sound, while also displaying your favorite piece of art — size permitting, of course. The Music Frame's large bezels only allow for 8-in x 8-in or 8-in x 10-in pictures, but you can also purchase a custom 13-in x 13-in frame from Shutterfly.
You can buy the Music Frame HW LS60D through the Samsung store and retailers such as Amazon for $329.99 and $379.99, respectively. Samsung also offers a model with a white frame for $389.98.
Samsung's music frame creates a symphony of sound and visuals
As the Samsung Music Frame HW-LS60D is both a picture frame and a speaker, you can use it as a standalone device, but you usually need more than one picture to liven up a room. Likewise, you need multiple Sonos, Sony, or Samsung speakers to create a proper home theater. The Samsung Music Frame can aid you in that quest.
First off, the Music Frame is compatible with Samsung's Q-Symphony, which lets it synchronize with the latest Samsung TVs and Samsung-branded soundbars that would otherwise replace TV audio. This system lets the speakers work as one to create a better soundscape. Plus, you don't have to worry about tweaking settings, as the Music Frame utilizes SpaceFit Sound Pro and adaptive sound to automatically optimize audio and improve clarity.
Even if you don't have a Samsung-powered home theater, the Samsung Music Frame integrates into multiple smart home systems, including Alexa, Google Home, and Chromecast. Moreover, when hooked up to a Samsung SmartThings network, you can use the Music Frame to control other smart appliances. So long as you have the appropriate app, that is. But how many other picture frames let you turn off lights and make sure your door is locked?