Samsung's Wireless Music Frame Blends Audio With Minimalist Art

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Many companies try to reinvent speakers by blending form with function. LG developed a Bluetooth speaker that levitates while providing 360-degree omnidirectional sound, and companies such as Gramovox sell vertical vinyl turntables. You can also add Samsung to this list thanks to its Music Frame HW-LS60D Frame Design Wireless Speaker.

As its name suggests, the Music Frame HW-LS60D is a picture frame with a built-in speaker. Or is it a speaker built to resemble and function as a picture frame? Regardless, you can use it to wirelessly stream music and audio from any connected device, complete with Dolby Atmos sound, while also displaying your favorite piece of art — size permitting, of course. The Music Frame's large bezels only allow for 8-in x 8-in or 8-in x 10-in pictures, but you can also purchase a custom 13-in x 13-in frame from Shutterfly.

You can buy the Music Frame HW LS60D through the Samsung store and retailers such as Amazon for $329.99 and $379.99, respectively. Samsung also offers a model with a white frame for $389.98.