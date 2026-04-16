New Hacking Threat Could Steal Your Accounts And Passwords - Even Through 2FA

Researchers from cybersecurity firm Varonis have discovered an infostealer that collects browser credentials, including accounts and passwords, session cookies, and crypto wallets. An infostealer is a form of malware designed to gather sensitive data and send it to a remote attacker. If that data is decrypted, the attacker can utilize it. Information stealers have been around since the mid-2000s, but this new strain, called Storm, employs a unique method that even allows attackers to access Google account tokens, two-factor authentication codes, and more.

Conventional information-stealing malware is one of the most common ways passwords are stolen and does most of the work locally, on a user's infected machine. They load compromised SQLite libraries, an embedded database engine that helps applications run, and then access stored account information that way. It's common and easily detectable by endpoint security tools. Google changed this when it introduced something called App-Bound Encryption in Chrome 127 in July 2024. As Varonis explains, encryption keys were tied to the Chrome browser, which "made local decryption even harder."

Malware grew more sophisticated as a result, but the "first wave" of upgrades injected malicious code into Chrome or took advantage of its debugging protocols. It still left detectable traces for security tools. Enter Storm. Now, locally collected data — still encrypted — is sent to a proprietary infrastructure. After a machine is infected, attackers collect what they need to restore hijacked sessions remotely. Saved passwords, session cookies, form autofill data, Google account tokens, credit card data, browsing histories, and even documents from user directories and popular apps are all gathered. Also, because data is decrypted server-side, Storm is undetectable by many endpoint security tools.