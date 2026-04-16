Are Kindles Actually Better For Your Eyes Than Phone Screens? Here's What Science Says

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although some prefer paper books, e-readers offer undeniable benefits to bibliophiles. Saving space is a big one. A 16 GB Kindle Paperwhite can store thousands of books while taking up less physical space than virtually any physical volume. E-readers also frequently boast annotation tools and other additional features that may enhance the overall reading experience. However, some argue that a Kindle has become an unnecessary device. Given that the Kindle app and other e-reader apps now let users read books on their smartphones, does it make sense to invest in a separate gadget for reading? Yes, because research indicates that reading on a Kindle or similar e-reader may be easier on your eyes than reading on a typical smartphone LCD or OLED screen.

Most smartphones have LCD or OLED screens. You might have noticed that trying to read text on such screens can be difficult in certain conditions, such as outside on a sunny day. E-readers are different. Although some have LCD screens, many use a proprietary technology called E Ink to display content. Unlike OLED smartphone and tablet displays, which are essentially just thousands of nearly microscopic lights that form images together, E Ink uses small microcapsules to display something closer to actual ink on a screen. In addition, LCD and OLED displays are emissive, meaning they directly emit light from their screens. An E Ink display works by reflecting ambient light. This can affect both readability and comfort.