Cool New Insta360 Gadget Can Level Up Your iPhone Selfies, But Android Can't Use It As Well

The Insta360 Snap will definitely appeal to content creators — especially those who record themselves. The same goes for iPhone users who take lots of selfies. The Snap doesn't come with a battery of its own, which means it uses the iPhone's battery when connected. It comes with a built-in USB-C cable, though, which is how it connects to the iPhone after you attach it magnetically to the back of the handset. Insta360 says the monitor consumes about 6% of battery life when used for 10 minutes of continuous shooting. So, you'll want to turn the screen off or disconnect it from the phone when not in use.

The Insta360 Snap's 3.5-inch display offers 550 nits of brightness and an 800x480-pixel resolution. The touch screen allows users to control the camera app just as they would when using the iPhone's display. You can switch between cameras, zoom in and out, and click the shutter button. Since the monitor mirrors the iPhone's display, the Insta360 Snap will work with other camera apps too, and not just the iPhone's default Camera app. The Insta360 Snap also features a protective cover that can be folded to cover the iPhone display so you don't accidentally tap the handset's screen.

Insta360 is offering two versions of the Snap – a standard one, and one with a light ring around the display for those who take a lot of photos in the dark. The former starts at $79.99, while the Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen with Light is priced at $89.99. The cheaper model weighs 75.5 grams and is 7.3 mm thick. The version with a light ring around the screen is slightly thicker and heavier at 8.2 mm and 88.6 grams.