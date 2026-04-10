Cool New Insta360 Gadget Can Level Up Your iPhone Selfies, But Android Can't Use It As Well
The iPhone 17 series introduced a selfie camera upgrade via a square sensor that lets users take better-quality selfies than before. Notably, you can take selfies in either portrait or landscape mode without flipping the phone. This reduces fumbling with the handset to get the perfect shot. That said, iPhone users who take lots of selfies and record themselves using the front camera may want to use the more capable primary sensor on the back of the phone instead of the selfie camera. That's where a cool new Insta360 gadget comes in handy. The Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen is a 3.5-inch magnetic monitor that attaches to the back of the phone and lets users utilize the rear-facing camera for selfies. The fact that it takes advantage of the iPhone's MagSafe ring to attach securely to the back of the iPhone is why most Android users can't really use it with ease.
If the Insta360 Snap sounds familiar, it's because a Kickstarter project went viral recently, proposing a similar solution for improving iPhone selfies. The Selfix case targets iPhone 17 Pro users, featuring a small, circular screen on the back. The Insta360 Snap is thicker than a case, but it works with more iPhone models. The magnetic monitor is compatible with iPhone 15 models or later. Also, the Snap is available for purchase right away, and users won't need to wait for a crowdfunding campaign to conclude.
What can the Insta360 Snap do
The Insta360 Snap will definitely appeal to content creators — especially those who record themselves. The same goes for iPhone users who take lots of selfies. The Snap doesn't come with a battery of its own, which means it uses the iPhone's battery when connected. It comes with a built-in USB-C cable, though, which is how it connects to the iPhone after you attach it magnetically to the back of the handset. Insta360 says the monitor consumes about 6% of battery life when used for 10 minutes of continuous shooting. So, you'll want to turn the screen off or disconnect it from the phone when not in use.
The Insta360 Snap's 3.5-inch display offers 550 nits of brightness and an 800x480-pixel resolution. The touch screen allows users to control the camera app just as they would when using the iPhone's display. You can switch between cameras, zoom in and out, and click the shutter button. Since the monitor mirrors the iPhone's display, the Insta360 Snap will work with other camera apps too, and not just the iPhone's default Camera app. The Insta360 Snap also features a protective cover that can be folded to cover the iPhone display so you don't accidentally tap the handset's screen.
Insta360 is offering two versions of the Snap – a standard one, and one with a light ring around the display for those who take a lot of photos in the dark. The former starts at $79.99, while the Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen with Light is priced at $89.99. The cheaper model weighs 75.5 grams and is 7.3 mm thick. The version with a light ring around the screen is slightly thicker and heavier at 8.2 mm and 88.6 grams.
What about Android support?
Insta360's marketing materials, images, and videos feature only iPhone devices, suggesting the Snap Selfie Screen is targeting Apple users primarily. That's because MagSafe is the key iPhone feature that makes the Insta360 Snap stay in place. The monitor needs to be attached firmly to the handset's rear panel so you can use it without worrying about keeping it in place. That's why Android devices aren't featured in Insta360's announcement or presentation, as most of them lack magnetic rings on the back. The Google Pixel 10 series supports Pixel Snap, so they would work just fine.
However, Insta360 has a solution for Android users who want to take selfies with the rear-facing camera module with the help of the Snap monitor. The device comes with a magnetic ring that can be attached to the back of any Android phone. Another alternative is to use a MagSafe-compatible case with your phone. Once you have that sorted, any phone can be connected to the monitor as long as it supports screen casting via USB-C.