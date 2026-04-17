A Major Change Is Coming To Costco's Checkout Technology

The next time you visit Costco, you may encounter a very different checkout experience than you're used to. Costco is moving away from self-checkout and going in a new direction in an attempt to make paying for your items more efficient and clamp down on theft. It is not doing what Amazon stores are by using digital cameras and AI technology to eliminate the checkout experience altogether. Instead, it has employees scan items in a customer's cart while they are waiting in a traditional checkout line. Then, once the customer moves up in line to get to the cashier, they will then make a payment like normal.

This new process means you will not actually be unloading anything from your cart and onto the traditional conveyor belt to be scanned by the cashier. This may also mean you won't get your items bagged and will have to bag them yourself once you reach your car. However, at this point, this new system is just in the testing phase, so things may change.

This change was announced in early March 2026 by Costco CEO Ron Vachris. Early trials were slated for just certain stores, rather than being deployed at every Costco. The idea behind this is to improve checkout wait times and give the customer a better overall experience. Perhaps it will also improve the problem with a lot of self-checkout operations, which is shoplifting.