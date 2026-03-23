The 7 Best New Costco Electronics Of 2026 (So Far)

We're just coming up on the end of the first quarter of 2026, but we've already seen some amazing new electronics arrive on Costco's website. We've selected our top seven devices, which include the latest Apple products and the world's first drone with a built-in 360-degree camera.

We recommend buying your electronics from Costco for several reasons. These include the retailer's extended warranties and free technical support, which should come in handy for devices that are fresh out of the oven. If you're interested in any of these gadgets, now's a great time to take advantage of your Costco membership perks, or to finally sign up for it.

As expected, the best new Costco electronics of 2026 don't have many reviews on the retailer's platform yet. To support our decision to highlight these products, we gathered customer feedback from official websites and insights from professional reviews.