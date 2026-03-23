The 7 Best New Costco Electronics Of 2026 (So Far)
We're just coming up on the end of the first quarter of 2026, but we've already seen some amazing new electronics arrive on Costco's website. We've selected our top seven devices, which include the latest Apple products and the world's first drone with a built-in 360-degree camera.
We recommend buying your electronics from Costco for several reasons. These include the retailer's extended warranties and free technical support, which should come in handy for devices that are fresh out of the oven. If you're interested in any of these gadgets, now's a great time to take advantage of your Costco membership perks, or to finally sign up for it.
As expected, the best new Costco electronics of 2026 don't have many reviews on the retailer's platform yet. To support our decision to highlight these products, we gathered customer feedback from official websites and insights from professional reviews.
Apple MacBook Neo (256GB)
The Apple MacBook Neo is the first budget-friendly MacBook, and it's available at Costco for $589.99 with a 256GB SSD for storage. It's powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip, which debuted with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and it features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. Apple also promises 16 hours of battery life.
In our review of the MacBook Neo, we said that it's "easily better than any Windows laptop" at the same price. There are trade-offs to get the device to this price, such as the lack of Touch ID in the 256GB model, no backlighting on the keyboard, and only 8GB of RAM, but we said that it's easily the laptop to buy for students and casual users. Most people with the MacBook Air M5 probably aren't utilizing its full potential, so the MacBook Neo would likely be enough for them, according to Wired.
MacBook Neo reviews say it's a steal, given its features and specifications. Our comparison of the A18 Pro vs. M1 chips gives the A18 Pro the edge in performance, so while it's technically a smartphone-class processor, it won't let you down for lighter workloads.
Frigidaire Gallery GCFE3070BF electric range
The Frigidaire Gallery GCFE3070BF is the electric version of the only range line-up capable of reaching 750 degrees Fahrenheit for making stone-baked pizza. Most home ovens are only capable of around 550 degrees Fahrenheit, but this Frigidaire kitchen range exceeds that temperature to simulate a brick pizza oven, so there's no need for a separate countertop appliance for this purpose, according to Twice's review of its induction version.
For $1,399, this Frigidaire electric range features a five-element cooktop and 15 oven modes, which include air fry, steam bake and roast, convection bake and roast, and slow cook. Consumer Reports gave it a high score for predicted reliability, as well as for its cooktop performance on high and low temperatures, broiling capabilities, and oven capacity of 6.2 cu. ft.
Every purchase of this electric range comes with a pizza shield, pizza stone, and pizza peel. Costco customers will also get a free accessory kit that includes another pizza peel, a pizza stone cleaning brush, and a pizza cutter rocker to slice pizza evenly and smoothly.
Apple iPad Air M4 (11-inch, 128GB)
The Apple iPad Air M4 is the latest release in the brand's lineup of tablets, and it has already been described by The Guardian as "the best premium tablet" for Apple fans because of its remarkable performance, a battery that can last for more than 9 hours under intense use, and access to desktop-level apps that allows it to function as a laptop alternative.
Launched just a year after the iPad Air M3, the iPad Air M4 features an upgraded processor that "effectively gives you the power of an iPad Pro for half the price," according to CNN's review of the tablet. Apple claims the latest model of the device is 30% faster than its predecessor, while adding Wi-Fi 7 support and increasing RAM by 50% to 12GB. For security, it has a Touch ID power button for unlocking the gadget and for authenticating Apple Pay transactions.
If you're interested in the iPad Air M4, you can get its 11-inch, 128GB version from Costco for $559.99. For those who also plan to occasionally use the tablet as a laptop, the retailer is selling the Apple Magic Keyboard for this device for $249.99.
Vornado Strata 8C Omni high velocity fan
If you need a high-performance fan that won't have any trouble cooling small spaces, the Vornado Strata 8C Omni could be what you need. For $79.99 from Costco, you can get a device with both 90-degree and 180-degree panoramic oscillation and 60-degree and 90-degree vertical oscillation, allowing it to blow air to all corners of the room.
The Vornado Strata 8C Omni is the Costco version of the Vornado Strata 8 Omni, which currently has an average rating of 4.9 stars based on 28 ratings on the brand's official website. According to reviews on the platform, the device is powerful and offers a great range, thanks to its 24V DC motor. It measures 11.3 inches deep, 10 inches wide, and 13.5 inches high, so it won't take up much space wherever you place it.
The fan has 10 speeds and a timer of up to 12 hours with auto shut-off. You can adjust these settings on the device itself, but it also has a remote for extra convenience. The remote is magnetic, so you can attach it to the gadget's grille for storage. The grille, meanwhile, is removable, along with the fan's blade, for easy cleaning.
Apple AirTag (2nd Gen)
The Apple AirTag (2nd Gen) arrives four years after the original release of the item tracker, and it's now available from Costco in an exclusive four-plus-one bundle for $99.99. This device enables Precision Find, which lets you accurately locate it and the item you attach it to using your iPhone. The biggest change in the updated version of the device is the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which increases the feature's range by up to 50%.
We highlighted the longer range in our review of the Apple AirTag 2, which we found to provide more accurate locations and faster connections with iPhones as well. PCMag and Macworld, which both gave the device glowing reviews, also confirmed the internal upgrades, which aren't apparent at first glance because the item tracker looks so much like its predecessor.
Another important update in the Apple AirTag 2 is a 50% volume increase from the improved speaker. You can make the AirTag play a sound through the Find My app on your iPhone, and the increased volume will come in handy when something is blocking or muffling its alerts. For example, a remote under the couch pillows or keys left in a jacket pocket.
Antigravity A1 drone
The Antigravity A1 is described as "the world's first 360 camera drone," with a built-in 360-degree camera that takes footage at up to 8K resolution. The device has a maximum transmission distance of 10 kilometers, can withstand wind speeds of up to 24 miles per hour while in flight, and has a flight time of up to 24 minutes on a fully-charged battery.
The drone's Vision Goggles will allow you to look through the drone's lens for a 360-degree view and a unique piloting experience, according to our review of the Antigravity A1. We also said that the learning curve for the Grip Motion Controller isn't steep. Digital Camera World said the controller might look like it's hard to use, but echoed that it's actually easy to learn.
If you're sold on this feature-packed unmanned aerial vehicle, Costco is selling the Antigravity A1 Essential Bundle for $1,279.99. The bundle includes the drone, the Vision Goggles, the Grip Motion controller, two battery packs for the drone, a battery pack for the goggles, and a 256GB microSD card. This is everything that you need to explore the skies with the Antigravity A1.
AR Blue Clean XWM2300 pressure washer
There are various uses for a pressure washer, such as cleaning your home's exterior or car, and blasting away moss from driveways. The AR Blue Clean XWM2300, a new model that's available from Costco for $199.99, offers amazing value for money, according to YouTube reviewer IMJOSHV.
The electric pressure washer comes with a maximum rating of 2,300 PSI and 1.3 GPM, and IMJOSHV's tests reveal that the machine's real-world performance comes close to those numbers. It also features swivel caster wheels so you can easily move it around, and you can mount it to a wall with the included bracket.
The AR Blue Clean XWM2300 comes with three nozzles to choose from, depending on the PSI you need, and a 27-oz. foam cannon you can connect to the trigger gun if you need to apply soap to whatever you're cleaning. The pressure washer also has a 25-foot hose that's well-made, according to IMJOSHV.
How we chose the best new Costco electronics
The electronic devices that we've featured in this article were all released in the first quarter of 2026. They're all available for purchase on the Costco website, though access to some of them will require a Costco membership.
As these products are new, it was expected that they would have few reviews on the platform. In fact, some of them do not have any reviews yet. To make sure that these devices are worthy of a recommendation, we analyzed reviews from a variety of sources, including official websites and reputable reviewers.