Do New Speakers Have A Break-In Period?

If your new speakers don't sound as good as they should, it probably means they're still in their break-in period. That's right, audio speakers are just like a pair of new shoes: you have to put them through their paces before they reach the level of quality you'd expect for everyday use. Even the best wireless speakers for audiophiles have a break-in period. So, don't return your new speakers and buy a more expensive product just because they don't sound perfect yet.

In an interview with Steve Guttenberg on YouTube, former ELAC loudspeaker designer Andrew Jones explained the break-in (or burn-in) effect on speakers. A speaker's woofer has a suspension system, known as a spider, that is made of a flexible material that allows the woofer cone to move back and forth while also keeping the coil centered. According to Jones, spiders are susceptible to a phenomenon called creep, which causes the spider to settle in a different position after heavy use. Speakers are designed with this creep in mind. Out of the box, the spider is intentionally stiff so that it will settle into the optimal position after the inevitable creep.

Jones explains that the breaking-in process can affect a speaker's possible frequency by as much as 10 Hz, which is a huge deal in the sub-bass spectrum where notes only range from 20 to 60 Hz. Speaker break-in is absolutely a real thing, and it's especially noticeable if you listen to bass-heavy music.