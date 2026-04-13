Users Are Upset With The Newest Update For Apple TV's Netflix App - Here's Why

Following a redesign of its app released last year, Netflix's latest Apple TV update is a letdown for users, as the company decided to make a major change to its video player controls. As noted by Reddit users, the company is no longer using tvOS' native experience, which lets users quickly go back and re-watch a scene that they didn't hear well while temporarily enabling subtitles, in addition to other perks of using Apple's UI, just like many other streaming services have embraced.

While Netflix didn't explain why it decided to ditch Apple's tvOS UI, it's possible that doing so doesn't let Netflix have deeper control of how its users consume their content on the app, meaning that they likely can't collect important data involved with tracking users' habits.

Still, this is not the only issue Netflix users have been experiencing, as this update has also rendered multiple functions useless when trying to control programs using the iPhone's remote app. For instance, users say the "Skip Intro" and "Skip Ahead/Back" buttons are no longer usable with Netflix, and the show progress bar, which was previously available through the Now Playing widget on iPhone and Apple Watch, is also now gone.