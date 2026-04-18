5 Of The Best Free Video Editors For Beginners

For a long time, video editing had the reputation of being technically demanding and expensive in terms of the required tools, with professional software carrying price tags that put it out of reach for most people just starting out. But with laptops, tablets, and even smartphones becoming more and more powerful over the years, video creation tools have become more and more accessible. Smartphones now offer the capacity to take on entire video workflows, and in turn, desktop editing software has evolved. Not only are there more video editing options available than ever before, but much of it is available to use for free.

Because there are so many options on the market, and because everyone with a good camera smartphone now has the ability to shoot video, we've handpicked some of the best video editors for those who are new to the post-production process. Our main priority was to provide beginners with free, approachable solutions to editing different kinds of videos, as the tools and features that are available even within free video editing applications are plenty to get most people going. For anyone who wants to pursue a professional video editing career, do some travel vlogging with a new camera, or go all-in on becoming a social media creator, we've nailed down the video editing software that's worth getting started with.