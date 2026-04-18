3 Sound Upgrades That Are A Waste Of Money, According To Audiophiles

Testing out a set of speakers at a store isn't exactly the same as listening to them in your home. When buying audio equipment, always remember that the listening environment can play a major role in the overall sound quality you get from your gear. Yes, as you might assume, a set of small speakers will likely fail to deliver on its full potential in a large space.

However, the opposite is also true. Although large, high-quality speakers can impress in large, spacious environments, they can fail to deliver on their potential in smaller rooms. As a user on /r/audiophile explains, speakers can be thought of as monitors or TV screens. You need to be a certain distance from the screen so that all the individual pixels appear to be a single image. Similarly, you need to be a certain distance from large speakers for the sound waves to appear as though they're all coming from the same point rather than from separate drivers.

That's not to mention that large audio equipment can take up a lot of space in small settings. Before spending money on large speakers, ask yourself if there's enough space where you plan to install them to justify the purchase. A trustworthy seller may be better able to help you find the right speakers for your needs if you provide them with details about the room where you'll be installing them.