5 Cool Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories You Can 3D Print
If you own a Nintendo Switch 2 and also a 3D printer, there's a whole world of useful accessories that you can print by yourself. Ever since the device hit shelves in 2025 and became the fastest-selling Nintendo console ever, the 3D printing community around it has been hard at work creating some interesting projects. As a result, you can find a lot of 3D-printable models online that can make a difference when you're playing your games.
Many of these options are alternatives to official Nintendo Switch 2 gadgets and accessories or even third-party ones that you can find at retailers. But you stand to save some money by printing them yourself — money that could be used to buy more games. These 3D printing projects for the Switch 2 span multiple categories, letting you organize the physical copies of your games or even make the Joy-Cons more comfortable to use.
A lot of these models are also free. So if you already have a 3D printer and the right filaments at home, you'll just have to click a few buttons and then wait for everything to be done.
Mouse grip for Joy-Con 2
Although it keeps the same general look and hybrid format as the first console, the Nintendo Switch 2 received some interesting hardware updates. One of them was the ability to use the Joy-Cons like a mouse. In fact, several games, such as "Pokémon Pokopia" and even third-party titles like "Fortnite," support this input method. But for those who are used to a standard mouse or perhaps even want to plug a keyboard into the Switch 2 and get a more desktop-like experience with the built-in mouse functionality, the Joy-Con shape does not feel very comfortable.
The problem is that Switch 2 Joy-Cons are significantly thinner than a traditional mouse, so the controls can feel a bit strange. Luckily, an accessory that you can 3D print for your Nintendo Switch 2 gives the Joy-Cons a more mouse-like grip. It expands the area that fits into your hand, which makes mouse mode more comfortable to use, especially if you're using it for an extended amount of time.
Besides improving ergonomics while you play, the Nintendo Switch 2 mouse grip model from boczko1 is simple to print, since it does not require supports or similar complex build components. If you have experience using 3D printing slicer software, it's also possible to adjust the size to better fit your hand, making it easier to enjoy one of the coolest things about the Nintendo Switch 2.
Single Joy-Con grip
Using each Joy-Con as a separate controller was one feature that carried over from the first Nintendo Switch to the new one, but even with the Switch 2's major hardware upgrades, they still don't feel very comfortable to handle. Thankfully, the single Joy-Con grip model created by Chongfun can help, especially when you're playing with someone else.
It's ergonomically sized to bridge the gap between the Joy-Con's small footprint and the average human hands. This type of accessory already existed for the original Nintendo Switch, so you can also find 3D printing projects for first-gen Joy-Cons. One of the main strengths of this design is that it adds a sturdier grip, similar to a more standard controller, which works better for people who are already used to that style while also distributing the weight better.
Another plus for these projects is that they make it easier to reach the shoulder buttons, which is especially helpful since these controls are normally quite small on Joy-Cons. Although their area got larger on the Switch 2 models, people with large hands can still have trouble pressing them and may struggle in some gameplay moments, such as when drifting in "Mario Kart World." These 3D models provide a larger area so you can press them more easily.
Cartridge holders
Although digital media has become much more popular in recent years, Nintendo still keeps investing in physical copies of its games. So, if you are the kind of person who likes to collect your games that way, one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories to 3D print is one that will hold your cartridges, and you can find some interesting projects that fit this bill.
For example, the holder stand for Switch 2 model from Ainon3Dtisk lets you organize your games with the cases themselves wherever you want. So, instead of leaving your physical media scattered across a shelf, you can keep them lined up in one place. Other 3D printer projects hold only the cartridges, which works great if you have little space or want to keep everything more organized for a trip.
Also, since the Nintendo Switch 2's cartridge size does not differ from the first-gen console's, there are plenty of projects that creators made for the original Nintendo Switch that will work just as well for Switch 2 games. You can find some versions with other formats and even ones that can hold more cartridges, making it easy to match your specific needs and the size of your collection.
Nintendo Switch 2 grip
The Nintendo Switch 2 grip project from stevQ tries to solve one of the problems that some players may face when they play in the console's handheld mode. Because of the size of the Nintendo Switch 2, holding it for a long time can feel uncomfortable — and since many players prefer to play in that mode, it creates a problem during long sessions.
In an effort to improve comfort while you play, stevQ's project adds grips to the areas where you would naturally hold the console when you use it in handheld mode. So, if the console's size causes some discomfort, adding these grips can make it feel more like a controller, improving the feel of handheld play. Additionally, this kind of grip usually helps distribute the weight better.
If you plan to print this project, you'll need to pay attention to the size, since the model creator says it is tight, but it should not require much force to fit the Nintendo Switch 2. If you feel that the fit is too tight, you may want to increase the size by 0.1 to 0.2% to improve that aspect. The grip also does not block the tiny hole on top of the Switch 2, so it won't interfere with microphone functionality.
Travel box
If you plan on traveling and wish to take your Nintendo Switch 2 with you, it's important to have a case to protect the console. Creator oruoff has a Nintendo Switch 2 case project that might just be one of the best accessories to 3D print for your console. It not only holds the Switch 2 while keeping it safe, but it also has space for cartridges, cables, and a charger.
Compared with traditional cases that you can find in stores, the main advantage of this model is the customization and the ability to carry everything in one place. Usually, the cases you buy online have a fixed size and only offer space for the console and some cartridges. This version from oruoff lets you carry your cables too, which helps because you won't need to leave them loose in your bag.
Another positive point of this project is that the print itself does not need support, which makes the process much easier. The creator recommends using PLA with a 10% gyroid infill to keep the case light and sturdy. Although some commenters mention the inner space felt tight, oruoff has since adjusted the tolerances in recent updates to ensure that the Switch 2 fits without problems.