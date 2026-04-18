5 Cool Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories You Can 3D Print

If you own a Nintendo Switch 2 and also a 3D printer, there's a whole world of useful accessories that you can print by yourself. Ever since the device hit shelves in 2025 and became the fastest-selling Nintendo console ever, the 3D printing community around it has been hard at work creating some interesting projects. As a result, you can find a lot of 3D-printable models online that can make a difference when you're playing your games.

Many of these options are alternatives to official Nintendo Switch 2 gadgets and accessories or even third-party ones that you can find at retailers. But you stand to save some money by printing them yourself — money that could be used to buy more games. These 3D printing projects for the Switch 2 span multiple categories, letting you organize the physical copies of your games or even make the Joy-Cons more comfortable to use.

A lot of these models are also free. So if you already have a 3D printer and the right filaments at home, you'll just have to click a few buttons and then wait for everything to be done.