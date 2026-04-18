5 Essential Gadgets Every Raspberry Pi Enthusiast Should Have

The Raspberry Pi already performs well with just a microSD card, but when running more demanding applications or if you need faster processing, you're better off switching to an SSD. An SSD can replace your microSD card completely, meaning you can run the OS straight from it, store files there, and rely on it for processing. In turn, you get faster boot times, improved performance, and improved overall reliability.

If you have a Raspberry Pi 5, the more efficient way to integrate an SSD into your setup is with the official SSD Kit. It comes with the NVMe SSD itself and the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ it will be connected to. The included SSD is an official Raspberry Pi SSD, so you're sure it will work smoothly with your board. It's also PCIe Gen 3-compliant and available in 256GB or 512GB capacity. The HAT+, on the other hand, serves as the adapter for the SSD. It plugs directly to the Raspberry Pi through the PCIe connector and fits perfectly, even with the Pi 5 Active Cooler installed.

This SSD Kit features a peak transfer rate of 500MBps, making it one of the best Raspberry Pi accessories for supercharging your project. Unfortunately, the HAT+ only includes a single PCIe lane, which is already occupied by the SSD. You can always remove it and replace it with other accessories, like an AI acceleration module or a larger Raspberry Pi SSD (also available in 1TB).