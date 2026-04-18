Studies Show That Your Bluetooth Headset Might Affect Your Thyroid

What drove the researchers to be interested in doing this study was the rise in the number of people diagnosed with thyroid nodules. Improvements in screening and imaging have revealed that these nodules are found in significant portions of the population. The research team was curious how modern lifestyle choices might be contributing to this, leading to their evaluation of Bluetooth devices.

The study examined data from 600 participants via questionnaires. These questions accounted for the participants' daily habits including how often they use Bluetooth headsets (over-the-ear headphones, earbuds, neckbands). The data were then analyzed and refined to ensure scientific accuracy. Through this, the research team found that longer daily use of Bluetooth devices was associated with a higher likelihood of developing thyroid nodules, with older age also being a major contributing factor.

It is important to keep in mind this study shows correlation, but not necessarily causation. The study points out that more research should be done to examine this relationship between Bluetooth headsets and thyroid nodules. The study's recommendation is to opt for wired devices over Bluetooth, or at least limit the amount of time per day you use a Bluetooth headset. We also have our evaluation of if Bluetooth or wireless headphones are better.