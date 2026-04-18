Studies Show That Your Bluetooth Headset Might Affect Your Thyroid
Bluetooth technology has been offering us a wireless way to pair our devices, including our headsets and other cool gadgets, for years. However, scientific research is shedding light on the fact that using Bluetooth headsets may cause problems with our thyroid due to how close it sits on the body. A study published in Nature looked at 600 people and found a correlation between long-term Bluetooth headset usage and nodules on thyroids.
The thyroid is a gland in your neck that produces hormones and controls your metabolic efficiency. A thyroid nodule is a small growth on your thyroid. It does not necessarily mean anything dangerous as it could be a benign growth, however, it does show that something is out of balance with your body, potentially chronic inflammation or an instability of your hormones. This imbalance can have a trickle-down effect to the rest of your health. Potential issues that could arise include feeling anxious, an irregular heartbeat, or even trouble swallowing if the nodule is very large.
Details of the Bluetooth headphone study
What drove the researchers to be interested in doing this study was the rise in the number of people diagnosed with thyroid nodules. Improvements in screening and imaging have revealed that these nodules are found in significant portions of the population. The research team was curious how modern lifestyle choices might be contributing to this, leading to their evaluation of Bluetooth devices.
The study examined data from 600 participants via questionnaires. These questions accounted for the participants' daily habits including how often they use Bluetooth headsets (over-the-ear headphones, earbuds, neckbands). The data were then analyzed and refined to ensure scientific accuracy. Through this, the research team found that longer daily use of Bluetooth devices was associated with a higher likelihood of developing thyroid nodules, with older age also being a major contributing factor.
It is important to keep in mind this study shows correlation, but not necessarily causation. The study points out that more research should be done to examine this relationship between Bluetooth headsets and thyroid nodules. The study's recommendation is to opt for wired devices over Bluetooth, or at least limit the amount of time per day you use a Bluetooth headset. We also have our evaluation of if Bluetooth or wireless headphones are better.
This isn't the only Bluetooth-related healthcare study
This isn't the only study to shed light on the potential medical dangers of Bluetooth. A 2017 study investigated how electromagnetic radiation from smartphones can impact the thyroid gland. It examined 83 students, accounted for family medical history of thyroid issues, and analyzed how often they talked on the phone each day. The study found a significant correlation between hours talked on the phone daily and what is referred to as thyroid-stimulating hormone, or TSH. When TSH levels are higher or lower than normal, it could mean there is an imbalance issue with your thyroid.
These studies don't necessarily mean you need to throw away all Bluetooth technology since this is just the beginning of research into this issue. However, it could be best to limit your time with having technology around your face for hours each day. Go for wired headsets when you can. It's also never a bad idea to try to limit your amount of phone time each day. Even the Apple CEO is encouraging people to get off their phones because of the way it impacts your mental, emotional, and physical health.