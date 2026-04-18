Your iPhone Calculator Has A Travel Hack You Might Not Be Using

When going on international trips, the one important carry-on travel gadget that you shouldn't leave at home is your phone. Yes, it's essential for booking transportation, translating signage, and taking photos. But it's also particularly handy for another common travel task: converting currencies. After all, you wouldn't want to go over your budget while touring or buy something that's actually cheaper at your local store.

Checking exchange rates is usually just a matter of pulling up your browser and doing a quick Google search. With your iPhone, though, you don't need to repeatedly go online. There's a nifty iOS feature in the Calculator app you can use instead. The currency conversion, part of the Convert feature, lets you convert currencies on the fly. It supports a wide range of currencies, including the US Dollar, the UAE Dirham, the Mexican Peso, the South Korean Won, and the Swedish Krona. This tool is powered by Yahoo Finance, so you'll need to connect to the internet every now and then to update the conversion, but otherwise it readily works offline, which is useful during those adventures to more remote locations.