This 17th-Century Novel Was The First To Predict Rocket Technology

Rockets have been around longer than you probably think. The concept dates back to ancient Greece, though the first actual rockets were likely made in China around the 11th century. Just as these rockets were used as weapons, the basic concept of a long device that propels itself at high speeds using some sort of fuel is still used for missiles today, as well as fireworks and (of course) space travel.

Russian scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky is often credited as the father of modern astronautics for developing the theory of rocketry and even proposing their use for space travel in the early 20th century. In 1926, American Robert H. Goddard launched the first successful liquid-propelled rocket, turning rocketry from theoretical to practical. Not long after, the earliest movies about space travel began to emerge.

But while Tsiolkovsky and Goddard's work helped establish modern rocket science and space travel, and filmography followed close behind, the idea of linking the two goes all the way back to a 1657 novel. Cyrano de Bergerac, who is best known today as the subject and namesake of an 1897 play, was actually the first to make the connection between rockets and their potential use in space exploration.