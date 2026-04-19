Do Kindles Need Screen Protectors?

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Kindles are e-readers, a specific type of mobile device or tablet designed for, well, reading. They have unique displays, most employing e-ink or e-paper technology that mimics real paper and ink. In the current Kindle lineup, that includes the Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle, Kindle Scribe, and the Kindle Colorsoft. But it does seem like there's a difference between the outer casing on some models. Amazon doesn't explicitly say whether the screens are glass or plastic either. That leaves the question, do modern Kindles need screen protectors?

Even if they have a glass underlayer, they're not the same displays you'd find on smartphones — pure glass LCD or AMOLED panels. In addition, e-ink technology results in durable displays that are more rugged than alternatives, if they're the Mobius plastic-based TFT panels. Moreover, they're flexible and shatterproof. So, the short answer is no, Kindles don't really need screen protectors. You can get by without one. That applies to most e-readers on Amazon users swear by, even non-Kindles.

But screen protectors also help keep a screen scuff or scratch-free, especially if you read on the beach or near sand. Plastic e-ink displays are more durable, but that doesn't mean they're indestructible. A tough screen protector may take the force of a drop or hard blow potentially saving the device's display underneath. Or, it may stop keys and other objects loose inside a bag from scratching the surface. Although Amazon is discontinuing support for older Kindle models, you can keep them like-new for many years by adding an extra layer of protection, if you haven't already.