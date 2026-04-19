What The Orange Light Means On Your AirPods Case

One of the Apple AirPods case's most convenient features is its status light. This tiny LED indicator gives you an at-a-glance breakdown of how much battery your white-stemmed earbuds and charging case have left. Fortunately, there's not a dizzying amount of color codes to decipher — just green and amber. Green means your AirPods, charging case, or both are fully charged, and amber is what you'll see when either your AirPods or charging case has less than one full charge remaining.

When your AirPods are in the case with the lid opened, the status light shows the charge status of the buds. You can check your case's charge status by removing your AirPods; the status light will then reflect the case's battery level. You can also see how much battery your AirPods and case have left on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac (one of several tips and tricks Apple never told you about), but Apple's inclusion of a simple LED is a convenient on-device tell.