Is It Safe To Read A Kindle In The Bath?
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There's a certain type of joy found in settling down with a good book at the end of the day and losing yourself in the pages. It's only gotten easier to do so over the years, thanks to the growing popularity of e-books and e-readers, which allow you to read from anywhere. But if you're planning on taking a dedicated e-reader like the Kindle into the tub with you, you might want to think twice. While it's technically safe to take your Kindle into the tub with you, dropping it into the water could be disastrous.
Depending on when you purchased your Kindle, it might sport an IP (ingress protection) rating. These ratings are typically used to denote exactly how water- and dust-resistant an electronic device is. This is great information to have, especially if you plan to take your Kindle anywhere near water, as you can check your e-reader's IP rating to see just how susceptible it might be to moisture damage. While we won't break down all the specifics of exactly what IP ratings mean here, it's good for you to know that any Kindles featuring a waterproof label are only rated for IPX8. This means they can withstand immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes (or 0.25 meters of seawater for 3 minutes).
Which Kindles are safe to take in the bath?
The potential for relaxation is high when you combine reading and soaking in the tub — some people even observe an annual read in the tub day. However, you'll want to make sure you aren't taking any electronics near the water unless they have an IP rating of some kind. For Kindles, that means only using water-resistant devices like the Kindle Oasis (9th Generation or newer), Kindle Colorsoft, and Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation and newer) in the tub. These are the only Kindle devices currently rated for water resistance, which means they should be safe to take into the bath with you.
If you have an older Kindle model, especially one made before 2017, then we recommend you avoid taking it near the bath unless you want to risk potential moisture damage. That's because it isn't just dropping it in the water that can cause damage to the Kindle. Excess moisture from steam, as well as moisture from your fingers getting wet, or even setting it down on the rim of the tub while it's a little wet, all increase the chances that moisture will get inside the device and cause damage. Moisture can seep into charging ports and other openings on the device.
What should you avoid when using your Kindle in the bath?
While certain newer Kindles are rated for some submersion, Amazon still recommends avoiding this. Over time, the water resistance features installed in a Kindle wear down, and if you've had your Kindle for a few years, then dunking it into the water could allow water to seep through the resistance features and reach the internal components. Additionally, heavily treated waters like those found in the pool, as well as seawater found at the beach, can also be harsher on the water resistance seals that help stave off water damage.
If you want to use your Kindle in the tub, don't go dunking it in the water just because it has an IP rating that should allow for it. It's best to play it safe: Keep your fingers and hands dry when interacting with the Kindle. Amazon also recommends not plugging your Kindle into a USB charger if it has been around moisture or moisture is detected, as this could cause permanent damage to the device. Additionally, if your Kindle has any scratches or cracks in the screen, avoiding extra potential moisture exposure could help avoid long-term water damage. While some might argue there's no need for a Kindle anymore, it's still hard to ignore just how handy it is to have a dedicated reading device, especially one that is safe to take into the tub with you.