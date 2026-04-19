Is It Safe To Read A Kindle In The Bath?

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There's a certain type of joy found in settling down with a good book at the end of the day and losing yourself in the pages. It's only gotten easier to do so over the years, thanks to the growing popularity of e-books and e-readers, which allow you to read from anywhere. But if you're planning on taking a dedicated e-reader like the Kindle into the tub with you, you might want to think twice. While it's technically safe to take your Kindle into the tub with you, dropping it into the water could be disastrous.

Depending on when you purchased your Kindle, it might sport an IP (ingress protection) rating. These ratings are typically used to denote exactly how water- and dust-resistant an electronic device is. This is great information to have, especially if you plan to take your Kindle anywhere near water, as you can check your e-reader's IP rating to see just how susceptible it might be to moisture damage. While we won't break down all the specifics of exactly what IP ratings mean here, it's good for you to know that any Kindles featuring a waterproof label are only rated for IPX8. This means they can withstand immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes (or 0.25 meters of seawater for 3 minutes).