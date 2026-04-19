Cheap Projectors Will Probably Leave You Disappointed - Here's Why

If you search on Amazon for a projector, you'll be bombarded with an endless list of options with thousands of results for projectors. Most of the results for projectors on Amazon are cheap models that cost as low as $100, or even less, without any discount applied. These cheap projector models are mainly from generic brands that you may never have heard of before, some of which don't even have dedicated pages on Amazon to showcase their items.

But if you're willing to invest in a projector from reputable brands such as LG and Epson, you quickly realize that you'll need a good amount of money to grab any of their best offerings. For example, LG's CineBeam S 4K projector costs $1,300. Or Epson's Lifestudio Flex Plus, which has been crowned as the best budget model as of this writing by independent tech review site RTings, costs $999. This doesn't mean there aren't any good, affordable options. In fact, our list of budget-friendly projectors under $300 that are recommended by experts is worth checking out if you have a limited budget. However, you should be wary of very cheap projectors.

Their pocket-friendly prices might tempt you to buy them, but most of these projectors will do nothing but give you buyer's remorse. The main catch you should be aware of is that cheap models typically exaggerate what they offer to make it look really impressive on paper and deceive uninformed buyers. As the saying goes, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And for most of these cheap projectors, that statement couldn't be truer, as some claim to offer the same specs as the more expensive options.