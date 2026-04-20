The 3 Best Ways To Safely Back Up Your iPad

Your iPad conveniently comes with a built-in backup system — the iCloud Backup — that uploads your data to the cloud. It's automatically turned on as soon as you sign into your Apple account during the initial setup process. However, you won't notice it running since it works in the background. Once your iPad is plugged into a charger, locked, and connected to the internet, that's when iCloud Backup starts discreetly performing the backup process.

While iCloud Backup works automatically, there's still an option to manually back up your iPad if you want an updated version. Follow these steps to do so:

Open Settings. Tap your name at the top. Select iCloud to open the iCloud settings. Tap iCloud Backup. Hit the Back Up Now option.

From here, all you need to do is wait until the process is finished. Make sure you won't be disconnected from the internet during this time. You can check whether the latest backup is successful by launching the Settings app and tapping on your name at the top, then going to iCloud. You should see a dot next to the "iCloud Backup" entry. A green dot means the backup was completed, while a red dot means the backup was unsuccessful and needs your attention, usually due to low iCloud storage.

If you'd like to add end-to-end encryption to your iCloud backups for safety reasons, you can enable this feature from the iCloud settings. There's also an option to exclude certain apps from the backup if you prefer to do so. From iCloud Backup, just tap on iPad under "All Device Backups" and toggle off your apps of choice.