Amazon Users Call This Cheap & Tiny Projector 'Amazing'

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Smart TVs might be everyone's go-to screen for entertainment, but they have one problem: portability. You can't easily move one every time you want to watch a show by the pool or follow a yoga routine in the basement. Sure, you can come up with creative ways to install a smart TV around the house, but buying a unit for each of those spaces isn't practical or affordable. To solve this dilemma, there's one underrated Amazon find you can use instead: the VISSPL Mini Projector.

It's just the right size for small rooms, where it won't take much space. It's also compact enough to easily put in a backpack and bring anywhere in the house or even to someone else's home. And while small, it can do more than just display shows and workout videos. The VISSPL Mini Projector can serve as a fun background for parties as it plays music videos on the wall. If you have friends over, it works as a gaming screen for everyone to see. It also comes in handy for projecting patterns on the walls for your painting projects.

With an MSRP of $80 and frequent discounts that bring the price to $50, users say the projector delivers impressive picture quality. One user said, "the image stays clear even when you enlarge it." Another mentioned how it covers their entire wall, making it "great for watching movies."