Amazon Users Call This Cheap & Tiny Projector 'Amazing'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smart TVs might be everyone's go-to screen for entertainment, but they have one problem: portability. You can't easily move one every time you want to watch a show by the pool or follow a yoga routine in the basement. Sure, you can come up with creative ways to install a smart TV around the house, but buying a unit for each of those spaces isn't practical or affordable. To solve this dilemma, there's one underrated Amazon find you can use instead: the VISSPL Mini Projector.
It's just the right size for small rooms, where it won't take much space. It's also compact enough to easily put in a backpack and bring anywhere in the house or even to someone else's home. And while small, it can do more than just display shows and workout videos. The VISSPL Mini Projector can serve as a fun background for parties as it plays music videos on the wall. If you have friends over, it works as a gaming screen for everyone to see. It also comes in handy for projecting patterns on the walls for your painting projects.
With an MSRP of $80 and frequent discounts that bring the price to $50, users say the projector delivers impressive picture quality. One user said, "the image stays clear even when you enlarge it." Another mentioned how it covers their entire wall, making it "great for watching movies."
A portable cinema experience for just about anywhere
A cheap gadget for cinephiles, the VISSPL Mini Projector is the perfect device for when you need a screen beyond the confines of your living room. It provides a projection size as small as 35 inches to as large as 160 inches, all while featuring Full HD 1080p resolution for crisp visuals and plus or minus 15-degree keystone correction for proper screen alignment. There's also a hi-fi speaker built into the projector for convenience.
Like most projectors, you can use this mini projector as a monitor for your Windows computer. But it's versatile enough to work with other input devices, including your iPhone, Android, USB flash drive, and even streaming stick or gaming console. Connecting your input device of choice is pretty straightforward — simply plug it into the HDMI or USB port at the back of the projector. For mobile devices, though, you'd need a separate HDMI adapter. Besides the HDMI and USB ports, the mini projector is equipped with an AV port for old media inputs and an audio port for external speakers (in case you prefer a more powerful listening experience).
In terms of dimensions, the VISSPL Mini Projector clocks in at roughly the size of two soda cans side by side. That means you can easily lug it around anywhere. It's also light enough at 1.1 pounds to be mounted on the tripod that comes in the box. Just make sure to place the projector about 6.5 feet away from the wall and set the projection size to 70 inches for optimal viewing. Durability-wise, the projector's lamp life is estimated to last as long as 55,000 hours.