Did The BoxLock Smart Padlock Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 10

Although Ruffkess didn't have too much to show for in terms of sales or partnerships while presenting BoxLock on Shark Tank, the company had managed to have 800 presales on Kickstarter, and the smart padlock was actively being manufactured and in the process of shipping to early customers. While all this wasn't enough for a deal, the appearance on the show itself helped generate a lot of buzz for interesting products and services.

During the period between the show's recording and airing, BoxLock secured a launch on Amazon as a Prime Day launch partner and started selling the smart padlock on the e-commerce giant. It also managed to get $750,000 in seed funding before the airing. So, while being unable to secure a deal on Shark Tank was a setback for the company, it kept marching on. BoxLock picked up its second major investment of $4.5 million in February 2020. In the same year, the company also hired Andrew Kelley, III, as its Chief Commercial Officer to help it pivot from selling smart padlocks to residential customers to targeting businesses.

As a part of this pivot, the company introduced two new products in April 2021, one of which was an upgraded smart padlock designed exclusively for enterprise use, whereas the other was a platform to manage and monitor BoxLock devices for businesses. The B2B pivot helped the company grow its business, and as per a LinkedIn post by Ruffkess from July 2022, the company had increased its revenue ninefold year-over-year. By July, the company had also completely moved away from its residential products.