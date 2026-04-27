4 Cheap Phone Carriers That Use Verizon's Network
When it comes to wireless coverage, the major network providers include Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. But if you look at what's available, there are a lot more wireless options than that. It's because there are also many MVNOs or mobile virtual network operators, smaller providers that utilize existing networks. They essentially lease network access for their services and customers. It's also an alternative way to access the big networks for less, like Verizon's network, which covers a large amount of the U.S.
That's especially true if you don't want to pay Verizon's prices, or don't like any of the plans it has available. Verizon's Unlimited Plus starts at $40 per month, for two lines, and even with perks and a multi-year price lock, that may be out of budget for some. Although, Verizon does offer sweet deals sometimes, like giving away a Nintendo Switch to customers that bundled home internet with their wireless service.
There's also the point that the different providers use different networks and technology, so switching from Verizon to T-Mobile, or even AT&T, may require you to swap phones or lose coverage. The good news is that there are MVNOs that utilize Verizon's towers, so you can still use the same technologies, but save a little money, too. Here are some of those cheap carriers that still run on Verizon's nationwide network.
US Mobile
What makes US Mobile a great choice, other than its accessible wireless plans, is it's a super carrier, dubbed the "world's first" by the company. That simply means, depending on what's available in your area, you can choose between the three major carriers. Warp is Verizon, Dark Star is AT&T, and Light Speed is T-Mobile.
US Mobile has a unique coverage map that allows you to not only check where that network reaches, but also helps identify which of the wireless networks is best for you. You're not locked into one network or one form of technology, either. You can swap whenever you want, which is useful if you travel or move often.
Unlimited plans start at $25 per month with taxes and fees included, if you pay monthly. Prices go down if you pay annually or bundle with Starlink packages. You can also just pay for the data you need, starting at $10 per month for 2GB. Moreover, US Mobile does offer perks like the bigger carriers, giving you ten or more selectable options for 12 months with your unlimited plans — you get up to $15 for one perk with three unlimited premium lines. Options include Netflix, Disney Plus, Spotify Family, PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live, and more.
Visible
Visible is actually a subsidiary of Verizon designed as a virtual provider using the big network's 4G and 5G technologies. To eliminate confusion, Verizon does own more than one subsidiary, and Total Wireless is another. However, Visible is an excellent choice if you want an MVNO with access to more data and reliable coverage while maintaining the low-cost they're usually known for. Plans are very accessible, starting at $25 per month for unlimited data with taxes and fees included — sometimes cheaper with great bundle offers. The monthly prices are not introductory rates or contract-required rates, either.
You can bring a phone, if compatible, or shop phones through the carrier as you would the big networks. You can also try out the Visible network for free for up to 15 days with no credit card, contracts, or auto-renewals. It's a solid way to experience the service in your area and make sure you'll be satisfied with a premium plan.
As Visible points out, Verizon's "award-winning" network covers about 99% of the population across 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, and 4G LTE, and you benefit from that widespread support by using Visible, as well. It's worth noting that Visible is cited as one of the most reliable phone carriers that's not one of the big networks, according to customers. Verizon is top-ranked, so it makes sense that Visible would be as reliable.
Walmart Family Mobile
While Walmart has always had prepaid offerings like TracFone, Straight Talk, and Cricket, its own self-named service works with Verizon's network. The coverage map, as you might expect, shows the same widespread and reliable support as any others utilizing the Verizon wireless 5G and 4G networks. Moreover, the service is designed around the idea of affordability and no-contract options.
The plans start around $20 for 4GB of data with the option to add additional lines. You can also buy phones, bring your own, or get free phones through select offers, so there's a lot of available opportunities. It's really the best super-low-cost option with contingent plans if you're struggling to make ends meet.
If you're having a tough time keeping up with bills, Lifeline and government discount programs can help you cut down on some of those expenses. Plus, the Walmart Family Mobile Peace of Mind service offers all the basics for just $1 per month with taxes. You get unlimited talk, unlimited incoming texts, and one active mobile line per account — to qualify, you must have been an active customer for at least 90 days, and must currently have your account suspended for non-payment. You can only use Peace of Mind up to six times per year, and no data plan is included. Even with those restrictions it could be a very helpful option for those operating within a tight budget or anyone out of work.
Straight Talk
As a prepaid carrier, available in Walmart and online at its own site, Straight Talk actually runs the gamut in cost from more affordable to more expensive. Some of its plans are just as much as going through Verizon, though you're still ditching the contract terms. But part of that is also because Straight Talk utilizes Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network versus regular 5G.
The Gold Unlimited plan starting at $55 per month and Platinum Unlimited starting at $65 per month both utilize the Ultra Wideband network which is "two times faster" than 5G. The cheapest of the bunch available to everyone, Bronze, offers 10GB of data for $35 per month with unlimited talk and text. If you bring your own phone, you can take advantage of a $25 per month plan for unlimited data, talk, and text.
Similarly to some other carriers, if you pay annually you can access select discounts or if you use auto pay you can get discounts for the first few months of coverage. Phone prices are fairly reasonable if you buy through Straight Talk, with free options available depending on active offers.
What else to know about MVNO providers
While the aforementioned carriers are some of the top choices, they're not the only ones that utilize Verizon's network. Some honorable mentions include Total Wireless, also a Verizon subsidiary, Red Pocket Mobile, TracFone, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and even Verizon Prepaid.
There are downsides to switching to one of these budget MVNO options, of course. You may have to contend with network deprioritization, where your connectivity and bandwidth is throttled during peak times to make way for official customers. Users also sometimes experience a lack of customer service and support, because the companies are completely virtual. Although, some providers escape this by offering a human element instead of fully automated support. Finally, fewer device financing options are available, which could be an issue with more expensive smartphones like the latest Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel models. There are third-party services like Affirm that can alleviate that last concern, though.
Additionally, device compatibility is always a concern. If you're switching from Verizon or a Verizon-adjacent provider you'll probably be fine. But if you're coming from AT&T or T-Mobile, you may need to check if your Android phone is carrier-locked.