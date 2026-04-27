4 Cheap Phone Carriers That Use Verizon's Network

When it comes to wireless coverage, the major network providers include Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. But if you look at what's available, there are a lot more wireless options than that. It's because there are also many MVNOs or mobile virtual network operators, smaller providers that utilize existing networks. They essentially lease network access for their services and customers. It's also an alternative way to access the big networks for less, like Verizon's network, which covers a large amount of the U.S.

That's especially true if you don't want to pay Verizon's prices, or don't like any of the plans it has available. Verizon's Unlimited Plus starts at $40 per month, for two lines, and even with perks and a multi-year price lock, that may be out of budget for some. Although, Verizon does offer sweet deals sometimes, like giving away a Nintendo Switch to customers that bundled home internet with their wireless service.

There's also the point that the different providers use different networks and technology, so switching from Verizon to T-Mobile, or even AT&T, may require you to swap phones or lose coverage. The good news is that there are MVNOs that utilize Verizon's towers, so you can still use the same technologies, but save a little money, too. Here are some of those cheap carriers that still run on Verizon's nationwide network.