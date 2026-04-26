4 Ways To Make Your Ethernet Connections Faster

Not all Ethernet cables deliver the same performance. If you check different models, you may find that Ethernet cables have different "Cat" ratings, such as Cat5, Cat5e, and Cat6. These refer to the different generations of Ethernet cables available. Typically, the higher the number, the higher the speed of connection.

Check what types of Ethernet cables you have. The jacket should provide this information. If yours are from an older generation, they're not going to offer the same speed as newer cables. That's not to say you need to upgrade to the highest possible "Cat" rating when buying new cables for your Ethernet connection. Although you may find there are models that go as high as Cat7 or Cat8, these are usually reserved for industrial purposes that require high capacity performance.

An Ethernet cable with a rating of Cat6 or even Cat5e should be perfectly ideal for home use. However, it's important to understand that if cables with a lower rating are part of the network, they will still affect the connection's overall speed. For example, if you're connecting two cables via a network switch, and one of the cables is Cat6 while the other is Cat5, the slower cable will create a bottleneck. Guard against this by upgrading all the cables in your network.