Be Warned, New Vizio TVs Might Force You To Make A Walmart Account

From now on, you'll have to do careful research to determine which retail accounts you'll need to use when purchasing a smart TV. Potential buyers have been warned that new TVs from Vizio might require users to create a Walmart account to access any smart features. This means that you would not be able to access streaming apps or voice control without sharing your information with Walmart and its advertising partners.

Walmart acquired Vizio in 2024 for $2.3 billion. Retail analysts have asserted that this purchase was a means for Walmart to expand its advertising capabilities. By forcing TV owners to make a Walmart account, the company can now gain easier access to viewing habits and extract even more value from users. Statistics show that online shoppers who are required to make an account have a 64% rate of making repeat purchases upon returning to the website.

In an official statement to Ars Technica, a Walmart spokesperson explained, "Customers who already have an existing Vizio account are being given the option to merge their Vizio account with their Walmart account. Customers with an existing Vizio account can opt out by deleting their Vizio account." The spokesperson added that the required account integration is "designed to respect consumer choice and privacy, with data used in aggregated, permissioned, and compliant ways." This vague justification is hardly reassuring, though. It's likely that many people will add Vizio TVs to their list of gadgets to avoid buying at Walmart.